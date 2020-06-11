Marchers Protest Police Brutality

Dozens embarked on a roughly two mile march through a rainy New Haven Thursday, from the city’s Fair Haven neighborhood to the New Haven Green.

Organizers said the event was meant to bring together Latinos and Black people against police brutality.

It was put on by Unidad Latina en Accion, Black and Brown United in Action and community members.

Activists said they planned a route through a part of the city with many immigrants and they hoped to demonstrate solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement.

“Around this country blacks and Latinos are the ones who are suffering the most at the hands of police brutality. And we feel instead of fighting police brutality and then Latinos on another side, why don’t we come together and fight together and hopefully we can end this brutality against people of color in this country," said Barbara Fair of Stop Solitary: CT.

Protesters walked in silence and in single file, making sure to have masks on and keeping a safe distance from others.