Martial arts instructor accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old several times: court docs

A martial arts instructor from Ansonia has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting one of his students several times, according to court documents.

Police said they arrested Uilton Dias, 49, after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl at his Jiu Jitsu studio in Ansonia.

Court documents show that police were called to a home in Seymour in June for a separate incident. While there, the 14-year-old told officers that she had been "groomed" by her coach, Dias, and the two had sex on several occasions.

Police also learned that the teen had been communicating with Dias over Snapchat, and that he had made several inappropriate comments including asking to see the girl's private parts, according to documents.

The 14-year-old detailed several instances where she was sexually abused by Dias, and he once initiated sexual contact in a car at his son's soccer game, authorities said.

According to documents, the two had known each other for several years and Dias would make comments about how important she was to him, saying things like "I need you," and "I will not hurt you, you are very special."

Dias was arrested a few days ago, and he faces charges for second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.