Maryland

Maryland man wanted for murder is found hiding out in West Haven

By Angela Fortuna

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

A man that was wanted in connection to a murder that happened on Christmas Eve in Maryland has been arrested in Connecticut.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Michael Crawford, 52, was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged role in the murder of a Maryland man.

Authorities said Crawford was identified as a suspect in the killing of 53-year-old Kevin Simmons, who was found dead around 11:20 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the District Heights area.

Police found Simmons with gunshot wounds inside of a home, and he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A warrant for Crawford charges him with first- and second-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and more. He was found hiding out inside of a home on Gregory Lane in West Haven.

The U.S. Marshals Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, West Haven police and other agencies assisted with Crawford's arrest. He was transported to police headquarters where he will be held pending extradition to Maryland.

This article tagged under:

MarylandConnecticutmurder
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us