South Boston

Massive South Boston Fire Leaves 5 Firefighters Hurt, Families Displaced

Thirty-eight people were displaced by the blaze, which tore through seven residential buildings, according to the Boston Fire Department

By Asher Klein and Nia Hamm

A huge fire broke out in several residences in South Boston early Saturday morning, and five of the firefighters trying to contain the blaze were hurt.

The seven-alarm fire erupted about 3:30 a.m. on Columbia Road and Douglas Street and tore through about seven homes, the Boston Fire Department said. By 6:30 a.m., flames could no longer be seen shooting from windows.

Boston fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said three of the injured firefighters were burned, though not seriously, and taken to the hospital. The other injured firefighters were treated at the scene.

More than three dozen residents have been displaced.

Thirty-eight people were displaced by the blaze, which tore through seven residential buildings, according to the fire department. Damage was estimated at $10 million.

The top floors of at least four buildings looked completely burned out, and Dempsey said at least five of the damaged buildings appeared to be a total loss.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was at the scene and volunteers with the Red Cross were helping the displaced residents.

