Chelsea

Massive warehouse fire breaks out overnight in Chelsea, Mass.

Massive flames illuminated the sky overnight in Chelsea, prompting several hundreds firefighters to respond

By Alysha Palumbo and Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews have been battling a massive fire in an industrial building Monday morning in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Several fire departments were working to get the situation under control amid towering flames coming from the structure.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

It was a huge operation along Crescent Avenue as first responders battled the difficult fire, which is understood to be in a vacant warehouse.

Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri said that the call came in around 12:30 a.m. at the Forbes site, which he said has been abandoned for 15 years. Firefighters, he said, check the building out every week, which is a four-story mill style structure.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

As of around 6 a.m., Chief Quatieri said that the bulk of the fire has been knocked down, but firefighters are still on scene and will be for most of the day.

The response has blocked streets in the area, with Eastern Avenue closed form Chelsea Street to Broadway. The side streets in the area are blocked, too.

Local

Connecticut 2 hours ago

Slow down and move over: Monday kicks off National Crash Responder Safety Week

Bloomfield 4 hours ago

Busy time for firefighters in Connecticut with home, brush fires

There have been no reports of injuries.

Fire crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby building in the complex. It was a challenging ordeal though, because the building was surrounded by water on three sides and commuter rail train tracks on another side.

There is concern the building could collapse.

An investigation will be done with the state fire marshal to determine a cause.

This article tagged under:

Chelsea
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us