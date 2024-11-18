Massive warehouse fire breaks out overnight in Chelsea, Mass.

Crews have been battling a massive fire in an industrial building Monday morning in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Several fire departments were working to get the situation under control amid towering flames coming from the structure.

It was a huge operation along Crescent Avenue as first responders battled the difficult fire, which is understood to be in a vacant warehouse.

Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri said that the call came in around 12:30 a.m. at the Forbes site, which he said has been abandoned for 15 years. Firefighters, he said, check the building out every week, which is a four-story mill style structure.

As of around 6 a.m., Chief Quatieri said that the bulk of the fire has been knocked down, but firefighters are still on scene and will be for most of the day.

❗ UPDATE: Newburyport/Rockport Line passengers can expect delays due to fire department activity. Passengers will be accommodated by a shuttle bus in both directions between Chelsea and Lynn where they will board a train for continued service. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) November 18, 2024

The response has blocked streets in the area, with Eastern Avenue closed form Chelsea Street to Broadway. The side streets in the area are blocked, too.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Fire crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby building in the complex. It was a challenging ordeal though, because the building was surrounded by water on three sides and commuter rail train tracks on another side.

There is concern the building could collapse.

An investigation will be done with the state fire marshal to determine a cause.