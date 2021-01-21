new haven

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker to Seek Reelection

Mayor Justin Elicker at news conference on coronavirus
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will announce Thursday he is seeking a second term.

The Democrat has scheduled a news conference at noon to make the announcement.

Elicker was first elected in 2019, defeating incumbent Toni Harp in a primary and then again in November in the general election.

Just weeks into his first term, he was forced to confront the COVID-19 pandemic and handle the city's response to it.

The news conference will be held on the steps of 200 Orange Street in New Haven, which houses the city clerk's office.

