New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker to Seek Reelection

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will announce Thursday he is seeking a second term.
The Democrat has scheduled a news conference at noon to make the announcement.
Elicker was first elected in 2019, defeating incumbent Toni Harp in a primary and then again in November in the general election.
Local
Just weeks into his first term, he was forced to confront the COVID-19 pandemic and handle the city's response to it.
The news conference will be held on the steps of 200 Orange Street in New Haven, which houses the city clerk's office.