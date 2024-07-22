Mayor of Milford proposes a stop to new smoke shops

The mayor of Milford is working on a proposal that would stop new smoke shops from opening in the city.

Milford Mayor Anthony Giannattasio said the conversation of limiting smoke stops began after hearing concerns from residents of there being too many in the city.

“This has been happening over the past few years, we’ve seen smoke shops opening and continue to open,” said Giannatassio.

There are currently over a dozen smoke shops open in Milford, according to the mayor.

“The time has come where we really need to look at it and have further discussion about the possibility of not increasing what’s already here,” Giannatassio said.

He added residents have expressed wanting businesses that improve the overall quality of life, such as family-oriented establishments.

Residents of Milford had mixed reactions to the proposal.

One man said he does not believe the smoke shops are a harm to the city.

“I don’t know if I really think smoke shops are a blight upon Milford or anything,” said Matthew Cibulas.

Another resident shared he does not mind the proposal because those who want to buy smoking products will still be able to do so.

“How many smoke shops can you have and I’m sure if people want to go to one they can get there either way,” said Donald Rudalewicz.

Mayor Ginnatassio said if the proposal is approved, it would also benefit public health.

“These products target our youth so this is something that we would also accomplish as well.”

The proposal will be presented on August 21 to Milford’s Planning and Zoning Board, where it will be up for a vote of approval.