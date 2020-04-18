Mayor of New Haven to Hold COVID-19 Briefing This Afternoon

The mayor of New Haven will hold a briefing on Saturday afternoon to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19 and the impact the virus is having on the city.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond will host a virtual press availability at 4:00 p.m.

All briefings are uploaded to the Mayor’s YouTube Page at bit.ly/MayorYouTube.

New Haven has 932 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to statistics the state released on Friday.

The state of Connecticut has had 16,809 confirmed cases and 1,036 deaths.