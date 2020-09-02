East Haven

Medical Examiner Releases Cause of Death For East Haven Mom Found Behind Restaurant

The East Haven mother who was found dead behind a Branford restaurant in July died of homicidal asphyxia, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The body of Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca was found July 15 buried in a shallow grave near a dumpster behind LoMonaco's Ristorante.

The 27-year-old mother was reported missing on July 3 but her family told police she had been missing since June 30 or the early morning hours of July 1.

Aleman-Popoca left behind a 7-year-old daughter.

The owner of the restaurant where Aleman-Popoca's body was found told NBC Connecticut in July that a man in a relationship with the victim worked at the restaurant.

Police have not made any arrests or named a suspect in the case.

