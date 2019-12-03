Public Invited to Meeting on Plans to Restore Sleeping Giant State Park

Sleeping giant damage

More than a year has passed since 100-mile-per-hour winds swept through Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden, taking down trees and forever changing the landscape of the park that appears on the town seal.

The park was closed for more than a year and reopened in June.

Due to the efforts of Connecticut state parks staff, contractors, and volunteers from the Sleeping Giant Park Association, the lower portion of the park is ready to be restored and enhanced and the public is being invited to take part in the plans for the future of the park.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 11 as part of a “mini-master planning” effort.

During the meeting, there will be a brief overview of the storm damage from the tornado that turned into a macroburst, cleanup efforts and initial planning, and then members of the community will be able to ask questions and provide their thoughts on what they would like to see in the plan.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Hamden Town Hall, 2750 Dixwell Ave. in Hamden.

