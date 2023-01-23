One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $40,000 Friday night.

The winning numbers were 20-29-31-64-66 and the Mega Ball was 17. The Megaplier was X4.

The $40,000 winning ticket sold in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Mega Ball.

Without Megaplier, the ticket would have won $10,000. It’s not clear where the ticket was sold.

Large Mega Millions Wins in CT in 2023

There have been several big Mega Millions wins in Connecticut for the new year.

On Jan. 17, there was one $10,000 winner. The winning numbers were 2-12-18-24-39 and the Mega Ball was 18.

On Jan. 13, there was one $20,000 winner and one $10,000 winner. The winning numbers were 30-43-45-46-61 and the Mega Ball was 14.

On Jan. 10, there was a $3 million winner and one $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 7-13-14-15-18 and the Mega Ball was 9.

On Jan. 3, there was a $10,000 winner. The winning numbers were 25-29-33-41-44 and the Mega Ball was 18.

You can check the winning numbers and Connecticut payouts here.

The Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night is an estimated $31 million.

How to Claim Winning Lottery Tickets in Connecticut

Tickets that won $5,001 to $49,999 must be claimed in person at CT Lottery headquarters or claimed by mail.

You can claim your ticket at CT Lottery headquarters between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays.

You will need to provide two valid forms of signed identification, one of which must be a photo ID.

Winning tickets up to $599 may be claimed by mail or in person at any CT Lottery retailer.

Winning tickets up to $5,000 may be claimed by mail or in person at any CT Lottery High-Tier Claim Center or CT Lottery Headquarters.

Winning tickets $50,000 or larger must be claimed in person at CT Lottery headquarters.

Learn more about claiming tickets here.