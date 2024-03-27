Two $20,000 Mega Millions winners in Connecticut

Only one ticket won the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot and it was sold in New Jersey, but there were two $20,000 winners in Connecticut.

The winning numbers on Tuesday night were 7-11-22-29-38 and the Mega Ball was 4. Megaplier was x2. This was the fifth-highest Mega Millions jackpot in history. It's not yet clear where in New Jersey the jackpot-winning ticket was sold.

The two $20,000 winners matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. They also had the Megaplier.

No information was immediately available on where the tickets were sold.

Here's a look at the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots.

$1.602 billion - Aug. 8, 2023 – Florida $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018 – South Carolina $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023 - Maine $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022 - Illinois $1.13 billion – March 26, 2024 - New Jersey $1.05 billion – Jan. 22, 2021 - Michigan $656 million – March 30, 2012 – Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million – Dec. 17, 2013 – California and Georgia $543 million – July 24, 2018 – California $536 million – July 8, 2016 – Indiana

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Friday night and the estimated jackpot is $20 million.

However, there will be a Powerball drawing on Wednesday night and the estimated jackpot is $865 million.

This would also be the fifth-highest Powerball jackpot in history.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.040 billion - Nov. 7, 2022 - California $1.765 billion - Oct. 11, 2023 - California $1.586 billion - Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida and Tennessee $1.080 billion - July 19, 2023 - California $842.4 million - Jan. 1, 2024 - Michigan $768.4 million - March 27, 2019 - Wisconsin $758.7 million - Aug. 23, 2017 - Massachusetts $754.6 million - Feb. 6, 2023 - Washington $731.1 million - Jan. 20, 2021 - Maryland $699.8 Million - Oct. 4, 2021 - California