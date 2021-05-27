Memorial Day Weekend Travel to Rebound

Memorial Day is days away and state leaders are encouraging everyone to get out and enjoy the holiday weekend.

Getting Connecticut back to business was the message state leaders pushed during a news conference in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.

“I have spent the last year-plus saying, 'Stay safe, stay home,'" Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Today, I’m telling you, get out of the damn house, come enjoy Hartford, get on a plane, visit a restaurant.”

AAA projects almost one and three quarter million New Englanders will get away over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, which is up 60% over last year during the pandemic, Amy Parmenter, of AAA Allied Group, said.

There is a different scenario for the long weekend than last year when a pandemic travel advisory was in effect.

Leisure travel has come back with a bang and the increase in the number of New Englanders expected to travel over the Memorial Day holiday mirrors national projections.

The Connecticut Lodging Association said hotels near popular vacation destinations are nearly booked, but they have several large hotels in Stamford, Hartford, New Haven, New London and they’re ready and able to accommodate travelers.

Parmenter said that although a percentage of people will be traveling by plane or train, the majority will be traveling by car.