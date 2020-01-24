Memorial Resurrected for Jennifer Dulos in Farmington

A ribbon that reads “Justice for Jennifer” is wrapped around a tree at the entrance to Jefferson Crossing in Farmington, the place where Jennifer Dulos, the missing mother of five, once shared a home with Fotis Dulos. Candles and flowers were placed on a stone below the tree. This makeshift memorial was set up after prosecutors say Fotis Dulos removed some of the previous items.

On Thursday a Stamford Superior Court judge changed some of the conditions of Fotis Dulos’ house arrest because, according to prosecutors, he made an unauthorized stop to remove the items.

NEXT @NBCConnecticut 11am - More flowers, candles and a ribbon have been placed at the entrance of Jefferson Crossing for #JenniferDulos, the missing mom of 5. This after prosecutors say her estranged husband #FotisDulos removed some of them. #Farmington #MissingMom pic.twitter.com/ydhdkNVHKk — Jennifer Joas NBC CT (@JenniferJoas) January 24, 2020

His attorney, Norm Pattis, argued in court that the items were not a memorial. “This isn’t a memorial to Jennifer. It’s a means to taunting Mr. Dulos,” Pattis said.

People who live in Farmington and Avon placed items there. Many people said they have been following the case closely, including the latest accusations that Dulos removed some items.

“I feel like her life should be valued because she’s a mom and she’s a person,” said Katie Robbin, of Avon. “It’s very sad that that’s where he feels like he is right now, to do something like that.”

Fotis Dulos has pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. Pattis said they are pushing for a fall trial and that the only opinions that will matter are those of the jurors.

“Yeah, I’m worried about the public perception. But there are 12 good people who we don’t yet know and that will be the juror in this case, the jurors in this case. When we have the jury and we have an orderly courtroom proceeding by people committed to deciding this case by the rule of law, we are extremely confident in our odds,” Pattis said.