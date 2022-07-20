Men Accused of Hitting Police Cruisers, Other Cars While Fleeing Scene in Waterbury

Police said a man and his passenger are accused of striking police cruisers and other vehicles while fleeing from officers in Waterbury.

Officials said they were called to the area of Angel Drive and Hubbell Avenue on Tuesday for a weapons and narcotics complaint. While there, officers found an illegally parked car that appeared to be engaged in suspicious activity.

Police tried to pull over the driver and his passenger, but they accelerated backwards into police cruisers in the area. The driver then tried to flee by driving recklessly and crashing into other vehicles and another police cruiser.

The car eventually came to a stop in a wooded area off the road. Both men were taken into custody and were found in possession of crack cocaine, heroin, a loaded handgun, several high capacity magazines and several other rounds of ammunition. Neither of the men had a valid pistol permit.

One of the men is listed on the deadly weapon offender registry and had a recent felony conviction for stealing a firearm, according to police. He faces charges including interfering with an officer, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and more.

The other man faces charges including possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of high capacity magazines, operating a drug factory, and more.

Both men were held on $500,000 bonds and appeared in court Wednesday.