Men arrested after threatening to shoot Wendy's employees in Windsor Locks: police

Two men were arrested in Windsor Locks after threatening to shoot employees at Wendy's over an issue with their order, police said.

The police department said they received a 911 call alerting them that a man had just fled Wendy's on Route 75 after a dispute Monday night. Authorities said the man threatened to shoot employees.

According to police, three men were ordering food in the drive-through and were dissatisfied with their order. They then went inside and made threats, including to stick a gun into the mouth of one of the employees, officers said.

Employees said they saw a gun inside the vehicle at the drive-through window. Police said the men fled in a BMW, and officers spotted and pursued the car. Stop sticks were deployed and the car ran over them, but was able to briefly continue onto Interstate 91.

Officers said the suspect vehicle tried to ram into a police cruiser several times. The car tires eventually deflated and the men fled on foot into a wooded area, according to police.

The car rolled back into a police cruiser during the pursuit and caused minor damage. Officers said they were able to arrest two of the three men.

During the incident, a K9 and their handler were exposed to a bag of white powder from one of the suspects, later determined to be crack cocaine. Both were treated and released, according to police.

The two men face charges for illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, interfering with police, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, and more.

The third suspect has not yet been located. The incident remains under investigation.