Men Fired Gunshots Out of Car on Way Home from Bars: Police

Two men fired gunshots out of a moving car on their way home from drinking, according to Shelton police.

Police said they responded to a complaint of gunshots in the area of Willoughby Road and Independence Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 and found several shell casings near stop signs in the area.

They said their investigation revealed that 31-year-old Michael White, of Seymour, and 27-year-old Kenneth Banks, of Shelton, had been drinking that night at area bars and fired a gun out of a moving vehicle on the way home.

Detectives seized all the registered firearms from Banks and White and also seized an unregistered banned assault rifle from White, police said.

Both men turned themselves in to police this week and were charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a firearm under an intoxicating liquor, reckless endangerment in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

White was also charged with illegal possession of an assault weapon.

Both were released on bond and are due back in court.