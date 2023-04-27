Meriden City Manager Charged With Operating Under the Influence

State police arrested Meriden city manager Timothy Coon after a crash on Route 2 in East Harford early Wednesday morning and he has been charged with operating under the influence. State police said he was driving the wrong way on Route 3 and crashed on Route 2.

City officials said Coon, 53, of Meriden, is taking “time away from City Hall to focus on his health and address the incident.”

The report from state police says they received a 911 call around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday about a driver going the wrong way on Route 3 in Wethersfield. The caller said the driver was going north on the southbound side of the highway.

As police were responding, they received a report that the driver got into the Route 2 5D off-ramp, lost control on a curve, went off the road, hit a stump and rolled over into the median, state police said.

State police identified Coon as the driver and said troopers suspected he was driving under the influence.

He was taken into custody after field sobriety tests were not performed to standard, according to the state police report.

Coon was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive in a proper lane and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

“I want to apologize to everyone in Meriden for my actions. I have let all of you down. I have received strong support from the City Council and others throughout the city. And for that, I am truly thankful,” Coon said in a statement.

“I am not resigning nor has the City Council asked for my resignation,” his statement said.

“I am seeking assistance from the City’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) in dealing with the root cause and the aftermath of this incident. Again, I truly apologize,” he added.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati, City Council Leadership and the city’s legal department released the following statement.

“On Wednesday morning, City Manager Coon notified City leadership of his arrest. Mr. Coon and city leadership have mutually agreed that he will take time away from City Hall to focus on his health and address the incident. During his absence, Fire Chief Ken Morgan will serve as Acting City Manager. The City Council is taking this time to gather pertinent information to address this matter during the next scheduled Council meeting, next Monday, May 1," the statement says.

Bond for Coon was set at $500 and he is due in Manchester Superior Court on May 30.