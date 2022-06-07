Meriden Gang Member Sentenced to Prison After Deadly Inn Shooting

A gang member in Meriden has been sentenced to 65 years in prison on murder and gun charges, according to Acting New Haven State's Attorney Lisa D'Angelo.

Authorities said 35-year-old Trevor Outlaw murdered 24-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez two years ago.

Outlaw allegedly shot Rodriguez to death at the Comfort Inn in Meriden in June 2020.

He was found guilty of murder by the jury in February.

D'Angelo said Rodriguez was a rival gang member. The police investigation determined that Outlaw, the passenger in a slow moving car, shot Rodriguez as he removed items from his car in the hotel parking lot.

Rodriguez tried to flee on foot but ultimately collapsed near the hotel entrance door, according to officials.

Investigators determined that ongoing conflict between the rival gangs provided the motive for the killing.

Officials said Outlaw's criminal record shows multiple felony convictions for assault, robbery, larceny, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and more.

In addition to the murder charge, Outlaw has also been charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal possession of a firearm.

