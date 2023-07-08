Meriden Police investigating deadly stabbing

Police in Meriden are working to find out what led up to a deadly stabbing Saturday.

It happened during the evening hours on the 800 block of Hanover Street.

According to Meriden Police, a 44-year-old man was found with life threatening wounds after being stabbed. He was subsequently taken to Midstate Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities haven't said if any arrests have been made or released the name of the victim.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Meriden Police Detective Jad Hadir at the Major Crimes Division at 203-630-6250.