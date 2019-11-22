Meriden Police Searching for Man Considered Armed and Dangerous

Meriden police are looking for a man in connection with a “shooting incident” in September and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said they are looking for 30-year-old Malik Ellshabazz Ransom, who is also known as “Daddy Like,” “Buddy Love” and “Malik its Daddy Ransom.”

Police have not recovered the gun and said Ransom is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

He is wanted for unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm and three counts of risk of injury to a minor. No additional information was immediately available.

Police said any information received will be considered confidential.

If you have information, email mfonda@meridenct.gov or call 203-630-4178.