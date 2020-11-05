Meriden Police Seek Driver in Deadly Hit-and-Run

A man is dead after being hit by a car in Meriden Thursday, and police are searching for the driver responsible.

Police said the victim, who they described as an elderly man, was found lying in the road in the area of 817 Old Colony Road around 2:23 p.m. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Honda Accord. It was last seen turning east from Old Colony Road to Gypsy Lane, police said.

The car should have damage to the front windshield and a missing driver side mirror, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.