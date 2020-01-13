Meriden Police to Provide Update on 32-Year-Old Investigation Into Death of Infant

Thirty-two years have passed since an infant boy who was abandoned in a parking lot in Meriden died from exposure and police will be holding a news conference Tuesday on the status of the investigation.

The 7-and-a-half pound baby boy was left in a parking lot on Evansville Avenue in South Meriden on Jan. 2, 1988.

As police have investigated, they have also honored the baby -- naming him David Paul and holding memorial services for him.

Police will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the status of the investigation.

The news conference comes nearly a week and a half after police held the 32nd memorial service.