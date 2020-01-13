meriden

Meriden Police to Provide Update on 32-Year-Old Investigation Into Death of Infant

meriden police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Thirty-two years have passed since an infant boy who was abandoned in a parking lot in Meriden died from exposure and police will be holding a news conference Tuesday on the status of the investigation.

The 7-and-a-half pound baby boy was left in a parking lot on Evansville Avenue in South Meriden on Jan. 2, 1988.

As police have investigated, they have also honored the baby -- naming him David Paul and holding memorial services for him.

Local

westport 1 min ago

Former Bank Employee Accused of Stealing $19K in Cash in Westport

shooting 2 hours ago

Police Investigate Double Shooting in Hamden

Police will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the status of the investigation.

The news conference comes nearly a week and a half after police held the 32nd memorial service.

This article tagged under:

meridenmeriden policecold caseDavid pauldeath of newborn
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us