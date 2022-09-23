Metro-North Services in Waterbury Being Held Due to Police Investigation

Metro-North officials said services at the Waterbury branch are being held Friday evening due to an ongoing investigation.
Authorities said service is currently delayed because of police department activity near the Beacon Falls station.
Two trains are currently being held. Train 1956, which was headed northbound to Waterbury is being held in Seymour. Train 1991 that was headed southbound to Bridgeport is being held at Beacon Falls, MTA officials said.
Officials didn't provide details about what specifically they're investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
