Metro-North to Shut Down Service Early Tonight Due to Snowstorm

Metro-North is shutting service down early on Wednesday due to the forecast for snow.

Connecticut is expected to get up to 16 inches of snow between tonight and Thursday and Metro-North said the railroad will implement an early shutdown of its services.

They said Metro-North employees will spread salt and clear platforms and stairs of snow and ice, keep signals, switches, third rail operating, remove any downed trees that may fall across tracks and attend to any weather-related challenges during the storm.

Residents across the state of Connecticut are preparing for a storm that will begin Wednesday night into Thursday. Up to 16 inches of snow is expected.

They are urging customers not to take unnecessary travel and anyone who must travel should check mta.info for the latest service updates and use extreme caution while navigating the system, especially on outdoor platforms and stairs.

Metro-North expects to run its regular schedule Thursday, but depending on the severity of conditions, there might be some train cancellations, especially Thursday morning.

Metro-North Schedule

These will be the last trains to operate on Wednesday night:

Inbound to Grand Central Terminal

Train #6569 leaves New Haven at 9:39 p.m.

Train #6369 leaves Stamford at 10:58 p.m.

Train #3965 leaves Waterbury at 8 p.m.

Train #6769 leaves New Canaan at 10:28 p.m.

Train #6861 leaves Danbury at 7:33 p.m.

Outbound from Grand Central Terminal