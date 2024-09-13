Metro-North

Metro-North adding trains for Yankees-Red Sox rivalry series in New York

Metro-North is adding service on the New Haven Line to help fans get to Yankee Stadium this weekend as the Yankees and Red Sox compete in one of the biggest rivalries in sports.

The four-day homestand started on Thursday night and there are games at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, 1:05 p.m. on Saturday and 1:35 p.m. on Sunday. 

On Friday, the extra Yankee Clipper train departs New Haven at 4:47 p.m.

It will make the following stops before arriving at Yankees-E. 153rd St Station at 6:45 p.m.

  • West Haven
  • Milford
  • Stratford
  • Bridgeport
  • Fairfield-Black Rock
  • Fairfield
  • Westport
  • South Norwalk
  • Darien
  • Noroton Heights
  • Stamford
  • Greenwich
  • Rye
  • Larchmont
  • New Rochelle
  • Arrives at Yankees-E. 153rd St Station at 6:45 p.m.
  • An extra New Haven-bound Yankee Clipper train will take fans home after the game. 

On Saturday and Sunday, the extra Yankee Clipper train departs New Haven at 9:23 a.m.

It makes stops at:

  • West Haven
  • Milford
  • Stratford
  • Bridgeport
  • Fairfield-Black Rock
  • Fairfield
  • Southport
  • Green’s Farms
  • Westport
  • East Norwalk
  • South Norwalk
  • Rowayton
  • Darien
  • Noroton Heights
  • Stamford
  • Arrived at Yankees-E. 153rd St Station at 11:24 a.m.

An extra New Haven-bound Yankee Clipper train will run after each game. 

The extra New Haven Line trains will operate in addition to regular New Haven, Hudson, and Harlem Line Yankee Clipper service, which are special trains operating directly to Yankees-E. 153rd St station across the street from Yankee Stadium.

Shuttle trains will also operate between Grand Central Terminal, Harlem-125th St, and Yankees-E. 153rd St., which connect with regularly scheduled Harlem and New Haven Line trains at Harlem-125th St station. 

