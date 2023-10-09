west hartland

Metropolitan District to test flood warning sirens Wednesday

On Oct. 11, the MDC will undergo testing of its flood warning notification sirens.

By Lia Holmes

The Metropolitan District is going to be testing its flood warning notification system this week and sirens will be going off.

The sirens at the Goodwin Dam Hydroelectric Powerhouse in West Hartland and adjacent to the Grange Hall in the Riverton section of Barkhamsted will go off on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

According to MDC, each test will include the following statement: “The following warning tones are a test of the Goodwin Dam to Riverton Evacuation Siren System. In the event of an emergency situation at the Goodwin Dam, the following alarm tone would be sounded. This is only a test. This is only a test.”, finalizing with, “This announcement concludes the testing of the Goodwin Dam to Riverton Evacuation Siren System. This was only a test. This was only a test."

The siren sounding will most likely impact the communities of West Hartland, Colebrook, Riverton, and a portion of Barkhamsted.

This test is a requirement of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for all power facilities, according to the MDC.

