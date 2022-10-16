Dustin Demonte

Miami Dolphins Honor Fallen Bristol Sgt. Dustin DeMonte

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Miami Dolphins honored fallen Bristol police sergeant Dustin DeMonte at the game on Sunday.

In a tweet, the Miami Dolphins said DeMonte was a life-long Dolphins fan and was planning to attend Sunday's game at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

The team also posted a photo of a Dolphins jersey with DeMonte's last name on it.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

DeMonte was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol last Wednesday.

Officer Alex Hamzy was also fatally wounded at the scene.

Officer Alec Iurato was struck by gunfire and was seriously injured. He underwent surgery and is now recovering after being released from the hospital.

Local

Bristol 1 hour ago

Blue Lights Being Distributed to Bristol Residents as Way to Support Police Department

Morris 1 hour ago

Black Bear Euthanized After Attacking Child in Morris

The funeral services for DeMonte and Hamzy are being held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Dustin DemonteBristolMiami DolphinsBristol police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us