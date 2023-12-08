Dulos investigation

Michelle Troconis' parents say developments in Dulos case are ‘deeply troubling'

Michelle Troconis walking into court on October 4, 2023

The parents of Michelle Troconis are speaking out after learning that one of Fotis Dulos' former employees was granted immunity in the murder case of Jennifer Dulos.

During a hearing earlier this week, officials said Pawel Gumienny is set to testify in Troconis' upcoming trial, and he has been granted immunity through a verbal agreement in 2019 by former chief state prosecutor Richard Coleangelo.

Troconis' parents also said there are other potential suspects in the case who have not been charged.

Marisela and Carlos Troconis released a statement about the new developments:

“We are heartbroken and deeply troubled following the revelations from yesterday’s hearing. We learned that there were other uncharged suspects, and that someone close to Fotis Dulos was granted immunity through a verbal agreement back in 2019 by the former chief state prosecutor, without any thorough investigation. Our hearts ache as we see the focus unfairly narrowing only to our beloved daughter, Michelle. Despite her earnest cooperation with the police back in 2019, she has been enduring these burdensome charges for over four and a half years. It’s agonizing for us to watch our innocent daughter suffer under the weight of a system that seems to be turning a blind eye to justice. We plead with everyone involved, especially the investigators, to see the pain and injustice being inflicted upon Michelle and to reconsider the direction of their pursuit. Our family’s plea is simple: seek the truth and fairness that Michelle so rightly deserves.”

Troconis has been charged as a co-conspirator in Dulos' presumed murder. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A suppression hearing is set to take place on Monday when the court will hear arguments on interrogations, the seizure of Troconis' phone and a strip search, according to her attorney.

