Middle and High School Students in West Hartford Return to In-Person Learning Today

Some middle school and high school students in West Hartford are returning to in-person learning on Wednesday.

The schools are moving out of hybrid and the middle school and high school students will now have in-person instruction daily, West Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Tom Moore said in a letter to families.

The change does not impact anyone who has elected remote learning for the full school year, Moore added.

"This has obviously been a long time coming, and I am happy that we will welcome our students back to our schools, not just to meet their academic needs, but so that they can be with their friends, and close out the last three months of this school year with some degree of normalcy," Moore said in the letter.

Vaccines for teachers are recommended, but not required.

District officials said many factors were taken into account in the decision including the significant decline in cases in town and schools and the upcoming warmer weather, which will allow some classes to move outdoors in some instances and increase the ventilation opportunities. Mask wearing will still be required, they added.

" Much like the elementary schools since October, with everyone in school there cannot uniformly be six feet between student desks, and clearly, hallways will be more crowded. But we continue to learn about the virus, and with the decrease in cases, the most important metric, it makes our return to school possible," Moore added.

The new schedule will have the school day end with a grab and go lunch period instead of having it in the middle of the day since district officials said it would be a struggle to have lunches with so many students in the cafeteria.

Classes will also continue to be streamed so if a student needs to sign in from home, that is still possible, officials added.

