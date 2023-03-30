Middletown Baseball Team Honors Fallen Bristol Police Lt. DeMonte With Uniform Patch

The Middletown High School varsity baseball team will honor fallen Bristol Police Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte this season by wearing his number #51 as a patch on their uniforms.

DeMonte is a Middletown High School alumnus and he played on the boys varsity baseball team until graduating in 2005.

"The entire Blue Dragons baseball program is incredibly honored to wear his uniform number on our sleeves every time we take the field. We are privileged to dedicate this season to his family and his memory," baseball coach Daniel Botti said.

DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy were killed in an ambush-style attack in the line of duty last October.

The Friends of Baseball Booster Club will also host a bake sale at the game. All proceeds will go toward the high school's sponsored scholarship in DeMonte's name.

"At Middletown High, Lt. DeMonte was a leader and role model as a student-athlete. He became an honorable and respected officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice for his community," Botti said.

The baseball team's opening day game will take place this Saturday at Palmer Field. DeMonte's family plans to attend. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can do so here.