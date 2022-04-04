Middletown Donation Event to Support Ukrainian Firefighters

Six businesses and organizations in Middletown are co-sponsoring a Ukrainian Firefighters Equipment Drive that will support multiple fire services in Ukraine, according to a press release.

Teaming up with the Lviv Oblast Fire Department in Ukraine, the donation drive will be held this weekend to gather supplies for emergency responders as they serve those in need.

“Over these past several weeks, we have all witnessed the tragic events happening in communities across Ukraine, where relentless bombings of non-military targets have caused thousands of injuries and deaths,” said South Fire District Chief James Trzaski.

“Emergency responders have risked their own lives to save others by being on the front lines of providing critical assistance to those in need. Today, we seek to provide the highest level of support to these brave men and women,” Trzaski continued.

Items in high demand include seal-contained pain relievers, backpacks, bandages, first aid kits, knee pads, medical adhesive tape and more.

Supplies will then be collected, packaged, labeled and shipped directly to Ukraine.

Donations of all types including monetary contributions are welcomed as well.

Donations can be made in person at the drive, made online, or can be mailed to the CFMC at 49 Main Street in Middletown, CT, using Ukrainian Firefighters Equipment Drive as the memo.

The donation drive will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10 at the South Fire District Firehouse, located at 445 Randolph Road in Middletown.