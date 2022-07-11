Middletown Man Arrested for Impersonating Police Officer: Officials

Connecticut State Police said they've arrested a man from Middletown after being accused of impersonating a police officer.

Officials said the man allegedly displayed flashing and blue lights.

Troop F said a car that looked similar to a police vehicle was driving erratically in the area of Durham Road, also known as Route 79, in Durham on July 8.

Authorities said the SUV was privately owned and registered to a residential address in Middletown. When officers arrived at the man's home, they saw the car in question and arrested him.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He faces charges including impersonation of a police officer, illegal use of flashing/color lights, and more. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 22.