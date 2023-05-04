Middletown School Investigates Alleged Racist, Antisemitic Incident Involving Baseball Players

Middletown Public Schools are investigating an apparent racist and antisemitic incident involving some baseball players at Beman Middle School, the school district said.

In a statement sent to parents of the team, Superintendent Dr. Alberto Vazquez Matos said the conduct of some players "included use of racist, antisemitic, and offensive language, vulgarity and the sharing of insensitive and offensive images."

The school district said the incident happened during the week of April 24, and it "violated Board policies and the requirements for behavior of student-athletes."

The baseball team will take part in a restorative circle to address the incident, the school district said. All middle schoolers will also receive diversity and inclusion education and support.

"Our goal is to promote growth and a greater understanding by the members of the team and school community regarding what constitutes discrimination or harassment and the impact it can have on others," Vazquez Matos said in a statement.

"The Board’s prohibition of discrimination or harassment in its educational programs or activities expressly extends to academic, non-academic and extracurricular activities, including athletics," Vazquez Matos continued.

The superintendent said the school district will make a recommendation once the investigation is finalized.