Middletown Wendy's Manager Was Threatened With Knife During Robbery

Two armed men robbed a Wendy’s in Middletown Monday night and police said one of the robbers threatened the manager with a knife and the other was holding a gun.

Police officers responded to the Wendy’s at 950 Washington St. just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

They said an employee had unlocked the door for a drive-through order when a man grabbed the manager and threatened her with a knife.

Then he ordered her to open the restaurant safe and give him the cash, police said.

The other man stayed at the door and was reported to be holding a firearm, according to police.

After getting money from the safe, the two drove off.

No one was injured during the robbery.

A Middletown police officer who was responding to the scene saw a silver sedan that matched the description of the vehicle speeding east on Washington Street and tried to pull it over, but the driver kept going, police said.

Officers chased the car from Route 66 to Interstate 91 South and ended the chase at exit 14.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Detective C. Iovene of the Middletown Police Department’s Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4148.