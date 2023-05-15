Middletown's Whey Station Restaurant Closes Its Doors

A popular comfort food spot in Middletown announced that they're closing their doors.

The Whey Station, which serves up all sorts of grilled cheese sandwiches and tater tots, said on social media that they are closing their restaurant.

They said they closed to the public on May 12. In the meantime, the restaurant says their food truck will stay up and running.

Whey Station said that they're holding an event for past and present "mug club members" on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. A smaller menu will be available.

The restaurant said many factors contributed to their closing, including "personal issues and post-COVID things that have not rebounded." Whey Station went on to say that staffing difficulties, food costs and a drop in sales also contributed.