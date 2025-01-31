Milford man arrested for filing fake insurance claims to receive new iPhones: PD

A Milford man has been arrested for allegedly running a scheme to obtain new iPhones by filing fake insurance claims, according to state police.

The Statewide Organized Crime Investigative Task Force received a complaint from Asurion Insurance Services about an organized crime group running a scheme in March 2024.

Police determined that man in his 30s had multiple Apple iPhones in his possession, which were obtained fraudulently.

Investigators said the iPhones in the man's possession were valued at least $50,000. He is accused of employing people to open accounts with different wireless carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, to file fake claims.

Troopers said they believe the thief is responsible for fraudulently obtaining iPhones valued at approximately $400,000 from 2020 to now.

He was taken into custody on Thursday and faces charges including larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and insurance fraud. He was held on a $75,000 bond and appeared in court on Friday.

The man was previously arrested in Dec. 2024 for fraudulently receiving T-Mobile iPhones. The case remains under investigation.