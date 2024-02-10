Minor injured, another minor sought after crashing stolen vehicle in Southington

One minor is injured and another minor is being sought by police after the stolen vehicle both were reportedly in rolled over and crashed into a utility pole in Southington early Saturday morning.

Southington Flock Cameras alerted officers to a stolen vehicle traveling north on Old Turnpike Road into Southington from Cheshire around 3:15 a.m.

As the vehicle continued traveling through town, an officer reported seeing it speed by him, but lost sight of it.

A few minutes later, the stolen vehicle was seen going south on Main Street near Bristol Street. An officer in the area tried to turn around, but also lost sight of the car.

While checking that area, officers said they saw a flash in the sky and believed it was from a transformer on a utility pole.

According to police, the stolen vehicle had been involved in a crash in Plantsville Center. The vehicle had hit a utility pole and severed the pole. As a result of the crash, three transformers fell on the ground.

After the crash, the vehicle reportedly rolled onto its side and landed against Hop Haus on West Main Street where it caught on fire. The fire did not cause any structural damage to the restaurant.

Witnesses reported seeing someone running west on West Main Street from the vehicle. Shortly after, authorities said a minor with serious injuries approached an officer looking for medical attention.

The minor who was injured was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and treatment. Their condition is currently listed as stable.

Investigators said the minor who was injured admitted to being in the stolen vehicle with the other minor who fled on foot. The minor who fled is being sought by the police for questioning.

Plantsville Center is currently closed while the accident investigation team conducts an investigation. West Main Street is also expected to be closed between South Main Street and Summer Street for several hours while Eversource repairs the pole and transformers.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Schlitten at (860) 378-1600 ext. 2453 or by email at SSchlitten@southingtonpolice.org.