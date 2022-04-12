MISSING CHILD: 10-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing From Hartford

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 10-year-old boy who is missing from Hartford.
Troopers said Gabriel Koivogui was reported missing by his grandmother on Monday. He was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt and red sweatpants with a white stripe down the side.
He is known to frequent the areas of Clark Street and Barbour Street, investigators said.
Koivogui is 4-foot 9-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he walks with a limp.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police at (860) 757-4000.
