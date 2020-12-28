Hartford

Missing Massachusetts Man Found Dead in Burning Vehicle in Hartford

hartford police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A man who was found dead in a burning vehicle in Hartford had been reported missing from Massachusetts, according to police.

Police found the body of 28-year-old Francisco Ramon, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, when they responded to Shultas Place just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

When police responded, firefighters extinguishing the fire and alerted officers that a person in the vehicle was deceased.

Local

Waterford 58 mins ago

Man Used Mirror to Look at Girl in Bathroom Stall in Waterford: Police

Wethersfield 2 hours ago

Wethersfield Man Who Appeared to Collapse While Shoveling Was Hit By Vehicle: Police

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and took over the investigation and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded.

On Monday, police identified the man and said Chicopee, Massachusetts police and Massachusetts State Police were investigating his disappearance.

Hartford police are working with the Chicopee Massachusetts and Massachusetts State Police in this investigation.

 Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Hartford
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us