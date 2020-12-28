Missing Massachusetts Man Found Dead in Burning Vehicle in Hartford

A man who was found dead in a burning vehicle in Hartford had been reported missing from Massachusetts, according to police.

Police found the body of 28-year-old Francisco Ramon, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, when they responded to Shultas Place just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

When police responded, firefighters extinguishing the fire and alerted officers that a person in the vehicle was deceased.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and took over the investigation and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded.

On Monday, police identified the man and said Chicopee, Massachusetts police and Massachusetts State Police were investigating his disappearance.

Hartford police are working with the Chicopee Massachusetts and Massachusetts State Police in this investigation.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).