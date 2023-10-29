Willimantic

Missing woman found dead in basement of Willimantic home: police

By Cailyn Blonstein

A woman who had been reported missing was found dead in the basement of a home in Willimantic on Saturday, according to police.

Officers were contacted on Saturday around 2 p.m. by the family of a woman who had been missing and unaccounted for since the mid-morning hours. She was believed to be in Willimantic.

When police went to Chapman Street to investigate, they determined the missing woman's vehicle was no longer in the area.

Authorities said a patrol officer found the missing woman's vehicle at a business nearby. A police K9 conducted a track from her vehicle back to the home where the woman was believed to be.

At the home, investigators said a suspect was seen fleeing the area. The person was detained by police and was later arrested at the scene on unrelated charges.

Inside of the home, police said they found a woman dead in the basement. Her identity has not been released.

"This is a deeply troubling case on many levels and one of the worst cases I have seen in 27 years in law enforcement," Willimantic Police Chief Paul Hussey said in a statement.

The Windham State's Attorney has directed the Eastern District Crime Unit to assume the investigation. It remains active and ongoing.

There is no danger to the public and it appears this was an isolated incident.

