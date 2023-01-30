Bridgeport

Mom and 2 Kids Victims of Bridgeport Home Invasion: PD

Bridgeport police cruiser
A mom and her two kids were victims of a home invasion in Bridgeport on Monday morning.

Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:09 a.m. after getting a report of a burglary in the 600th block of Brooks Street.

When police arrived, they said they learned a home invasion took place with a woman and her two kids inside.

The male suspects showed a gun and fled the home with the woman's cell phone, authorities said.

Officers have not said if anyone was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police at (203) 576-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
