Health

Monitor respiratory virus data in Conn. with this new website tool

Generic-Face-Mask-Generic-1
Getty Images

The state Department of Public Health has announced a new way you can keep tabs on how many cases of respiratory viruses are present in Connecticut.

The new webpage breaks down the number of flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases each week.

The page updates every Thursday at 3 p.m. as we approach respiratory virus season which begins in October.

So far this week, there are 21 cases of the flu, 156 people tested positive for COVID-19 and five people have RSV. Those numbers reflect this week through Thursday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The site also lets you see the breakdown of previous weeks. Click here for more information.

This article tagged under:

HealthConnecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us