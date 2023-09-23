Monitor respiratory virus data in Conn. with this new website tool

The state Department of Public Health has announced a new way you can keep tabs on how many cases of respiratory viruses are present in Connecticut.

The new webpage breaks down the number of flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases each week.

The page updates every Thursday at 3 p.m. as we approach respiratory virus season which begins in October.

So far this week, there are 21 cases of the flu, 156 people tested positive for COVID-19 and five people have RSV. Those numbers reflect this week through Thursday.

The site also lets you see the breakdown of previous weeks. Click here for more information.