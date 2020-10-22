Montville Public Schools to Go Remote for Two Weeks Due to COVID-19 Cases

Montville Public Schools will move to remote learning for the next two weeks due to several COVID-19 cases in the district and concerns about community spread in the area.

School officials said Thursday that they've identified several cases in the district - at Dr. Charles E. Murphy Elementary School, Oakdale Elementary School, Montville High School, and the Palmer Building.

The district and health officials from the Uncas Health District have determined the best option is to close all school buildings for two weeks, and plan to reopen on November 9. Contact tracing is ongoing and anyone who had close contact with any of the affected inviduals will be contacted.

"In order to maintain your confidence in the safety of our schools and communicate the priority we place in the health of our students and staff, we feel this temporary move to remote learning is a necessary step," Superintendent Lauri Pallin wrote in a letter to the school community.

Students will attend classes using Seesaw or Google Classrooms starting Friday. Teachers will provide specific schedules.

Breakfast and lunch will still be available for all students, with pickup at Montville HIgh School, Oakdale Elementary School, and Mohegan Elementary School.

