coronavirus in connecticut

Montville Public Schools to Go Remote for Two Weeks Due to COVID-19 Cases

NBC Connecticut

Montville Public Schools will move to remote learning for the next two weeks due to several COVID-19 cases in the district and concerns about community spread in the area.

School officials said Thursday that they've identified several cases in the district - at Dr. Charles E. Murphy Elementary School, Oakdale Elementary School, Montville High School, and the Palmer Building.

The district and health officials from the Uncas Health District have determined the best option is to close all school buildings for two weeks, and plan to reopen on November 9. Contact tracing is ongoing and anyone who had close contact with any of the affected inviduals will be contacted.

Local

Waterbury 2 hours ago

Candidate For 5th Congressional District Tackle Wide Range of Issues

fraud 3 hours ago

Officials Warn Connecticut's Unemployed About Fraud

"In order to maintain your confidence in the safety of our schools and communicate the priority we place in the health of our students and staff, we feel this temporary move to remote learning is a necessary step," Superintendent Lauri Pallin wrote in a letter to the school community.

Students will attend classes using Seesaw or Google Classrooms starting Friday. Teachers will provide specific schedules.

Breakfast and lunch will still be available for all students, with pickup at Montville HIgh School, Oakdale Elementary School, and Mohegan Elementary School.

For more information on testing sites in the area, click here.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutcoronavirus pandemicEducationschoolsreopening schools
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us