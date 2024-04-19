Moped crashes into car in Bristol, rider hospitalized

The rider of a moped was taken to the hospital after the vehicle collided with a car in Bristol, according to the city's fire chief.

According to Chief Richard Hart, the moped rear-ended a car on Friday afternoon near the intersection of Hill Street and Pinehurst Road.

Fire officials say the moped rider was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries. The situation required the rider to be transported via LifeStar.

The driver of the car was not injured and was able to remain on the scene, according to the fire chief.