Moped driver seriously injured in Bristol crash

A moped driver underwent surgery after being seriously injured in a crash in Bristol on Saturday afternoon.

Officers said they found a moped with a seriously injured male driver around 4:30 p.m. and notified dispatchers about the crash.

Investigators believe the moped driver was traveling eastbound on Riverside Avenue and did not follow a curve in the road.

He reportedly then laid the moped down and it ended up on the driver near the curb of the road.

He was taken to an area hospital and was then transferred to a trauma unit hospital by LifeStar. His injuries are described as life-threatening and he reportedly underwent surgery.

The serious traffic accident reconstruction team was later contacted and is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Boisvert at (860) 584-3036 at spencerboisvert@bristolct.gov.