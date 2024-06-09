Bristol

Moped driver seriously injured in Bristol crash

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A moped driver underwent surgery after being seriously injured in a crash in Bristol on Saturday afternoon.

Officers said they found a moped with a seriously injured male driver around 4:30 p.m. and notified dispatchers about the crash.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Investigators believe the moped driver was traveling eastbound on Riverside Avenue and did not follow a curve in the road.

He reportedly then laid the moped down and it ended up on the driver near the curb of the road.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He was taken to an area hospital and was then transferred to a trauma unit hospital by LifeStar. His injuries are described as life-threatening and he reportedly underwent surgery.

The serious traffic accident reconstruction team was later contacted and is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Boisvert at (860) 584-3036 at spencerboisvert@bristolct.gov.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us