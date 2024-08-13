Milford

Moped rider seriously injured in crash on Boston Post Road in Milford

A moped rider was seriously injured in a crash in Milford Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Boston Post Road just after 2 p.m., according to police.

A car was driving east on Boston Post Road when it was struck by a moped, police said.

The moped rider was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene, police said.

The road was closed for nearly three hours.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Milford police at (203) 878-4764.

