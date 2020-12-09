Newington

More Than 100 Vehicles in Newington Broken Into Overnight

Wethersfield police are investigating several similar break-ins.

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 100 vehicles were broken into in Newington overnight and police are asking anyone with information or video to come forward.

All the vehicles were at businesses or condominium complexes along Kitts Lane, between the Berlin Turnpike and Griswoldville Avenue, many items were stolen from them and the windows of several vehicles were smashed so the thieves could get inside, police said.

Anyone with information or surveillance video that captured what happened in Newington is asked to call Officer Zachary Cyr at 860-594-6236.

Police in Wethersfield are also investigating after around 13 cars in town were vandalized or broken into overnight and they said these incidents appear to be similar to what happened in Newington.

This article tagged under:

Newington
