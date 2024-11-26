More than 90,000 people in Connecticut will fly this Thanksgiving: AAA

More than 830,000 people in Connecticut are expected to travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA and Tuesday is one of the busiest travel days by air.

AAA is projecting more than 90,000 people in our state will fly this holiday weekend. That's up 1.5 percent compared to last year.

“Air travel is also expected to set a new record. 5.84 million travelers expected to fly. TSA has also shown us throughout the year that they have been breaking records and setting new records at the security lines," said AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz.

Some travel advice from AAA and Bradley International Airport includes arriving at least an hour and a half to two hours early.

You should also plan out your parking because it fills up fast and you may want to avoid checking a bag because it can make it faster and easier to check in.