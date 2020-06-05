More Than a Dozen Protests for George Floyd Planned in CT Today

Demonstrations and protests are planned in several Connecticut cities and towns on Friday to protest racial injustice after the death of George Floyd.

The demonstrations today come a day after a memorial service for Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he pleaded for air and stopped moving.

Following are demonstrations planned for today.

BRIDGEPORT

A Black Live Matter demonstration will be held at Mount Aery Baptist Church.

It's #BlackOutTuesday but we still need you to know THIS FRIDAY we stand and say "Stop Killing Us" at 6PM Posted by Mount Aery Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

COLCHESTER

A protest will be held on the town green at 3 p.m.

DEEP RIVER

A Black Lives Matter vigil for peace, equity and justice will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Deep River Town Hall.

EAST HAVEN

A protest will be held at noon on the town green at River Street and Hemingway Avenue.

HARTFORD

A protest will be held in Hartford at 10 a.m. It will start at Market Square on Main Street and protesters will march to the state capitol at 11 a.m.

MYSTIC

A protest will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Liberty Pole. Protesters are asked to wear masks and to maintain social distancing.

NEW BRITAIN

A workshop and group discussions will be held at Walnut Hill Park from noon to 3 p.m. and a march will begin at 3 p.m.

NEW HAVEN

A protest will be held at 3 p.m. on the New Haven Green. Protesters are asked to wear a mask.

POMFRET

A protest will begin at 5 p.m. on the town green.

PLAINVILLE

A unity march will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Protesters will gather on the lawn of the municipal building and march to Norton Park for a peaceful gathering. Signs are welcome and protesters are asked to bring masks or face coverings and maintain social distancing.

SIMSBURY

A Black Lives Matter protest will be held on Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WALLINGFORD

A silent protest will be held at 4 p.m. between 4 South Main St. and 200 North Main St. Protesters are asked to stand on the sidewalk, six feet apart. Masks are required and protesters are asked to bring posters and to wear black.

WESTPORT

A protest will begin at 1:30 p.m at the bridge across from Parker Harding Plaza. Masks are required and protesters are asked to stand six feet apart.

WETHERSFIELD

A march for justice will begin at 4 p.m. Protesters will march from Cove Park to the Wethersfield Police Station, Protesters are asked to wear masks and to maintain social distancing.

WILLIMANTIC

A rally will be held at Jilson Square Park on Main Street from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WOLCOTT

A protest ill begin at noon on the town green.

